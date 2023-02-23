Tally Health customers use a test kit, like this one, to send the company cheek skin cells, which are then analyzed to estimate biological age.

Its founder hopes to reverse aging, but first Tally Health wants to test how fast your biological clock ticks

To be a student in David Sinclair’s Harvard University lab is to be a time traveler. The genetics professor has dedicated his career to understanding the processes that define getting older, and more recently, how to use that understanding to turn back a cell’s inner clock.

Last month, a team of biologists led by Sinclair’s lab published a new model to explain how aging works — and might be reversed — based on the results of their 13-year study of mice. Through painstaking experiments, they identified the epigenome — chemical modifications to DNA that flip genes on or off — as the primary driver of the aging process. And using a technology known as partial reprogramming, the scientists rebooted old animals’ epigenetic code to restore them to a youthful state.