Listen: Vertex vs. insurers, Moderna’s future, & biotech’s long winter

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein Feb. 23, 2023

What makes a drug quintuple in cost? How do you follow inventing a Covid-19 vaccine? And what did we learn from biotech’s unicorn era?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT’s Ed Silverman joins us to explain how an escalating fight between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and insurance companies has left patients and families caught in the middle. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including the demise of a one-time unicorn, Moderna’s difficult second act, and an official biotech presidential run.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on Vertex; here’s the news from Moderna; here’s more on Rubius Therapeutics; here’s Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign announcement; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

