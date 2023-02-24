 Skip to Main Content
FDA’s top tobacco regulator is ready to talk about the benefits of e-cigs versus cigarettes

  • Nicholas Florko

By Nicholas Florko Feb. 24, 2023

Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP

WASHINGTON — The head of the FDA’s tobacco center wants to do more to tout the health benefits of switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes, now that youth vaping rates are declining.

“With the reductions in [youth vaping rates] that we’ve seen, we’ve got an opportunity to ramp up our efforts related to the continuum of risk,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, at a Friday event. “I am wholly open to enhanced efforts by the Center for Tobacco Products to message not only on the continuum of risk, but also misperceptions related to nicotine.”

Nicholas Florko

Nicholas Florko

Reporter, Commercial Determinants of Health

Nicholas Florko reports on the commercial determinants of health.

