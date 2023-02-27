 Skip to Main Content
Government antitrust officials consider letting physician-owned hospitals expand

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson Feb. 27, 2023

building of the Department of Justice behind branches in evening light
The Department of Justice building in Washington D.C. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Some government antitrust regulators are hinting at their support for expanding physician-owned hospitals, another sign of the Biden administration’s increasing scrutiny of consolidation among the nation’s health systems.

The subject came up in a paper about physician-owned hospitals written by a notable list of authors, including antitrust lawyers from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. The authors argue that lifting an Obamacare provision that keeps physician-owned hospitals from getting paid by Medicare or Medicaid would go a long way toward alleviating the problems that arise from hospital consolidation because doctor-owned facilities compete against large hospital systems and help control prices.

