Billy Dunn, who presided over the polarizing approval of the Alzheimer’s disease treatment Aduhelm, is leaving the Food and Drug Administration after more than 15 years at the agency, STAT has learned.

Dunn, 53, is retiring from the agency to “explore other opportunities,” according to an internal FDA email sent Monday. Dunn notified agency officials Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.