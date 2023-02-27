 Skip to Main Content
For Cytokinetics, an FDA rejection of its heart drug would help, not hinder

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Feb. 27, 2023

Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

Cytokinetics was founded 26 years ago but has not yet developed a drug successfully to approval. That makes Tuesday’s Food and Drug Administration decision on its treatment for heart failure a big deal — except nearly everyone, even investors who own Cytokinetics — hopes the agency rules against it.

Hoping the FDA rejects the Cytokinetics drug, called omecamtiv mecarbil, is a relatively uncommon, up-is-down, down-is-up situation, but it makes sense in this case because the business and science of the drug are not aligned.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories