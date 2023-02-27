Hospital systems’ investment income perked up at end of 2022

Large hospital systems’ investments rebounded heavily in the final quarter of 2022, according to a new STAT analysis of financial filings. It wasn’t enough to erase the steep investment losses from the rest of the year, but the income provides extra cushion to hospitals that are still losing money from the daily operations of treating patients.

STAT analyzed the financial documents of 37 tax-exempt, not-for-profit health systems covering the last three months of 2022. The sample included large integrated systems and dominant regional giants, like Kaiser Permanente, CommonSpirit Health, Mass General Brigham, and Baylor Scott & White Health, as well as smaller systems, like CoxHealth in Missouri and Billings Clinic in Montana. Together, the organizations represent more than $310 billion of annual revenue.