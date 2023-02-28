Over the last two years, Leandra Manos has had many close calls when her father, George, has gotten out of bed and wandered around at night. Her solution is to sleep next to his bed to prevent him from hurting himself.

An intimate look at dementia — and the emotional toll it takes on family and caregivers

Dementia thoroughly altered my dad — and our family — and taught me just how hard it can be to care for someone with dementia.

When I don’t understand something, my impulse as a photojournalist is to do a story about it. That instinct, by way of a Facebook group for caregivers of people with dementia, connected me with Leandra and George Manos, whose lives I have been chronicling since the spring of 2021.

Leandra gave up her job in March 2020 to be the full-time caregiver for her father, who was in a late stage of dementia. And though the work has been hard, she takes comfort in knowing that her dad is getting one-on-one care, and she can notice the slightest change in his condition.

I started this project to help others understand that dementia affects not just the person with it but also their loved ones. Through it, I hope to give a personal and intimate look into the world of dementia and the daily struggles and triumphs that come with it. My goal is to help educate, raise awareness, and offer support to those who may be going through similar experiences.

I also want to shed light on the emotional toll dementia takes on caregivers and family members.

Both Leandra and George — who has lucid moments throughout the day — approved and endorsed this project.

After returning from an appointment, Leandra helps her father from her van into her home. In the evening, his dementia can worsen and make things more challenging.

Family portraits in Leandra’s main living area in Manchester, Conn. While Leandra was growing up, George was a caregiver to his wife, who was bedridden with multiple sclerosis.

Leandra has a daily routine with her father, and she bathes and dresses him in the morning to prepare him for the day. Early on, the two used to manage the routine well together.

Leandra waits in the parking lot of a veterinary hospital near her home in Manchester, Conn. Her 14-year-old dog, Tiki, has cancer and has not eaten much in several weeks.

Leandra and George go through the nightly routine as she helps George prepare for bed. Leandra converted her front room into a living space for her father, allowing him to access the kitchen and bathroom easily. She rents out the home’s second story to help her pay the bills.

Leandra smiles while showing her “Baba” his shirt for the day.

George and Leandra talk about old times with Father Aved Terzian of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester, Mass. Terzian provided them comfort and memory at the gravesite of Leandra’s mother and sister.

Leandra and George sit quietly in the sanctuary of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester, Mass., where George and the family attended the church for many years.

Overcome by her circumstances, Leandra sits on the front porch. One of George’s home health care providers unexpectedly stopped seeing George. Daily chores and yard work have been all but unattainable over the last two years because of her father’s constant needs.