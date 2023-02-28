An intimate look at dementia — and the emotional toll it takes on family and caregivers

Dementia thoroughly altered my dad — and our family — and taught me just how hard it can be to care for someone with dementia.
When I don’t understand something, my impulse as a photojournalist is to do a story about it. That instinct, by way of a Facebook group for caregivers of people with dementia, connected me with Leandra and George Manos, whose lives I have been chronicling since the spring of 2021.
Leandra gave up her job in March 2020 to be the full-time caregiver for her father, who was in a late stage of dementia. And though the work has been hard, she takes comfort in knowing that her dad is getting one-on-one care, and she can notice the slightest change in his condition.
I started this project to help others understand that dementia affects not just the person with it but also their loved ones. Through it, I hope to give a personal and intimate look into the world of dementia and the daily struggles and triumphs that come with it. My goal is to help educate, raise awareness, and offer support to those who may be going through similar experiences.