Facebook, TikTok, and proteins: Why big tech companies are betting on AI protein design

It’s an author affiliation that would make even the most seasoned scientist do a double take: New research on artificial intelligence-powered protein design, written by researchers at, of all places, Salesforce.

From Meta to TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, nearly every tech company has research programs on large language models, the foundational technology behind text-generating AI tools like ChatGPT. And what are proteins, if not run-on sentences, each word another amino acid?