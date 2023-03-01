 Skip to Main Content
Facebook, TikTok, and proteins: Why big tech companies are betting on AI protein design

  Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang March 1, 2023

Illustration of protein strands on a smart phone screen
From Meta to Salesforce to ByteDance, nearly every tech company is studying artificial intelligence's power to design proteins. Alex Hogan/STAT

It’s an author affiliation that would make even the most seasoned scientist do a double take: New research on artificial intelligence-powered protein design, written by researchers at, of all places, Salesforce.

From Meta to TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, nearly every tech company has research programs on large language models, the foundational technology behind text-generating AI tools like ChatGPT. And what are proteins, if not run-on sentences, each word another amino acid?

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

