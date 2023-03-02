How policymakers could tweak HIPAA to better protect abortion records

A woman talks to her doctor before receiving an abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON — Patient privacy law offers little protection if law enforcement requests a person’s medical records — an issue that’s fueled concern as states impose restrictions on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I think it’s important to know that right now, your health records aren’t necessarily protected. And that is because HIPAA privacy protections weren’t prepared for this moment,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient medical records. Jacobs recently worked with Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) to author the Secure Access for Essential Reproductive (SAFER) Health Act, which would prohibit lawmakers from sharing personal health information related to abortion or pregnancy loss without patient consent.

The bill is unlikely to pass a Republican-controlled House, which, in its first months in session, has already considered a series of anti-abortion measures, including a bill passed to protect crisis pregnancy centers.

That means that perhaps the best chance Jacobs and others have at changing privacy protections lies with the Department of Health and Human Services. Though HHS cannot directly amend HIPAA or change who has access to reproductive health information under the law, the department could change requirements in the HIPAA Privacy Rule that are not specifically mandated by Congress.

For example, there are HIPAA exceptions that allow health care providers to give law officers protected health information without a patient’s consent. Experts said HHS could narrow these exceptions in rulemaking, including by issuing a rule that prohibits health information relating to pregnancy from being shared without patient consent.

There are also exceptions that allow health providers to disclose health information under a court order or in judicial and administrative proceedings without a patient’s authorization. These instances could be similarly limited by HHS.

Guidance from HHS could give doctors a way to push back on law enforcement requests to protect patients’ privacy while easing patients’ fears about the potential repercussions of seeking reproductive medical care.

“Generally, physicians don’t want to ignore what a court tells them to do,” said Roy Wyman, a privacy and security attorney. “They’re wanting to have some guidance that would allow them to keep the relationship with the patient secure and not have their patients worrying about this. The big concern is that women are not going to receive treatment that they need for fear of law enforcement.”

Jacobs said she has been speaking with HHS, encouraging the department to use the rulemaking process to better protect patient data.

“I know this administration is eager to make sure they’re doing everything they can to protect people in this post-Roe moment, and we’re continuing to push them as much as possible,” she said.

Gabriela Sibori, a spokesperson for HHS, said that the department is currently in a rulemaking session and could not comment on any potential changes to data privacy law around HIPAA and reproductive health.

Still, Jacobs said legislative action, however unlikely in the current Congress, is still much more powerful than any change the department could make.

“Executive rulemaking by the Department of Health and Human Services would be enough to close some [exemptions],” Jacobs noted. “But if this administration can make this change, the next administration could reverse it.”

Stacey Tovino, a professor at the University of Oklahoma’s College of Law, said that congressional action would also be needed to extend privacy protections under HIPAA beyond health care organizations and their business associates.

Smartphone apps, fitness watches, and even Uber trips or Google Maps routes to Planned Parenthood all could be subpoenaed for information about a person who sought an abortion, experts said. Health care providers who take cash or credit cards — but not insurance — also hold reproductive health information and are not covered by HIPAA.

Although changes put forward by HHS can reduce law enforcement’s access to medical records, officers can still access data stored in all of these places, which remains largely unprotected.

“If we want to expand the application of the HIPAA privacy rule so that all of the people who collect, maintain, use, and disclose reproductive health information are regulated, then we’d need Congress to amend HIPAA,” Tovino said.

Efforts to protect such data have also picked up on the state level. In Virginia, the state Senate passed a bill that would prevent law enforcement from being able to access digital health data on menstruation, but opposition from the governor helped defeat it in the state’s House. Lawmakers have introduced similar bills in states including California and Washington.

Jacobs, who is also helping with a Senate companion bill for the SAFER Health Act, said it’s necessary to begin thinking about privacy protections both under and separate from HIPAA in a post-Dobbs world.

“This has prompted a really important discussion around privacy and data privacy that, frankly, as a millennial, I wished Congress was having well before this,” she said.