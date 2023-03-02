 Skip to Main Content
Presbyterian and UnityPoint propose latest cross-market hospital merger

  Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow March 2, 2023

Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Presbyterian Healthcare Services

In what may well be the latest fad in hospital consolidation, two not-for-profit health systems located across the country from one another are seeking to link up — this time, to create a system with roughly $11 billion in revenue.

UnityPoint Health and Presbyterian Healthcare Services announced Thursday they’ve inked a letter of intent to explore a merger. Hospital mergers often involve partners in the same region so they can gain leverage with insurers, but in this case, UnityPoint is in the Midwest, whereas all nine of Presbyterian’s hospitals are several states away in New Mexico.  

Tara Bannow

Recommended Stories