Who invented CRISPR 2.0? What happens when a drug company actually lowers prices? And is Novavax going to survive?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Allison DeAngelis joins us to explain how the latest CRISPR breakthrough is shaping up to be a free-for-all among a multitude of companies and labs, including some of the biggest names in biotech. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including Eli Lilly slashing the cost of insulin, succession at the FDA, and how pandemic boom times have turned to bust.

For more on what we cover, here’s the genome editing story; here’s the news from Lilly; here’s more on the FDA; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

