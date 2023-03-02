 Skip to Main Content
The Readout LOUD

Listen: The next CRISPR fight, cheaper insulin, & an FDA shuffle

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein March 2, 2023

Reprints

Who invented CRISPR 2.0? What happens when a drug company actually lowers prices? And is Novavax going to survive?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Allison DeAngelis joins us to explain how the latest CRISPR breakthrough is shaping up to be a free-for-all among a multitude of companies and labs, including some of the biggest names in biotech. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including Eli Lilly slashing the cost of insulin, succession at the FDA, and how pandemic boom times have turned to bust.

For more on what we cover, here’s the genome editing story; here’s the news from Lilly; here’s more on the FDA; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories