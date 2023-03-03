 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
In the Lab
STAT+

Ahead of genome summit in London, questions linger about CRISPR baby scandal

  • Megan Molteni

By Megan Molteni March 3, 2023

Reprints
This picture taken on November 27, 2018 shows biologist and summit chair David Baltimore (centre R) of the California Institute of Technology speaking at a press conference during the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong.
Biologist David Baltimore at the 2018 genome summit. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

Next week, hundreds of scientists from around the world will convene in London for an international summit on genome editing. That technology, which enables scientists to easily excise, alter, or replace specific sections of DNA, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

But the last time an event like this took place, in November 2018, carefully planned discussions about how it might be responsibly harnessed to treat genetic diseases were derailed by news that a team of researchers in China claimed to have already crossed a bright-red scientific rubicon — they’d used it to create the world’s first gene-edited children.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Megan Molteni

Megan Molteni

Science Writer

Megan Molteni is a science writer for STAT, covering genomic medicine, neuroscience, and reproductive tech.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about…
What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about life at the edge
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Vote now in STAT Madness 2023
Vote now in STAT Madness 2023
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is…
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is that enough to save the company?
What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Biden…
What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Biden just had
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous

Recommended Stories