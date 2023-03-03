The other way the government is privatizing Medicare

WASHINGTON — A new approach to paying doctors and hospitals — originally billed as a way to bolster traditional Medicare — might be speeding the public health insurance program’s privatization.
Medicare Advantage typically gets credited, or blamed, for moving beneficiaries into a system run by private health insurers. The program has grown rapidly since its inception; nearly half of people on Medicare are now in a private plan.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment