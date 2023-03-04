Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is that enough to save the company?

NEW ORLEANS – Esperion Therapeutics’ cholesterol-lowering drug saves people from heart attacks, according to a study released Saturday. But can that save Esperion?

The oral medicine, Nexletol, is not potent enough at lowering cholesterol to be a first choice for preventing cardiovascular problems. But it is approved for people who won’t, because of real or perceived side effects, take one of the statin drugs, which are cardiologists’ first line of defense against cholesterol and heart disease.