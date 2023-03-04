 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is that enough to save the company?

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper March 4, 2023

Reprints
Photo illustration of the Esperion Therapeutics logo displayed on a smartphone screen
Adobe

NEW ORLEANS – Esperion Therapeutics’ cholesterol-lowering drug saves people from heart attacks, according to a study released Saturday. But can that save Esperion?

The oral medicine, Nexletol, is not potent enough at lowering cholesterol to be a first choice for preventing cardiovascular problems. But it is approved for people who won’t, because of real or perceived side effects, take one of the statin drugs, which are cardiologists’ first line of defense against cholesterol and heart disease.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about…
What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about life at the edge
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Biden…
What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Biden just had
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous
An mRNA vaccine for cancers associated with HPV shows…
An mRNA vaccine for cancers associated with HPV shows promise in mice

Recommended Stories