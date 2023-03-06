A letter from the executive editor: The Obesity Revolution

Dear Readers,

Let me call your attention to an important new series at STAT: “The Obesity Revolution.” Over the coming days and months, we’ll examine a class of obesity drugs that is transforming patients’ lives, dividing medical experts, and spurring one of the biggest business battles in years.

The first installment, by cardiovascular disease reporter Elaine Chen and senior writer Matthew Herper, shows how pharma companies are promoting a new message about obesity, one that happens to bolster the reasons to consider taking new drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. It may also be changing how people think about what it means to be sick and what it takes to be healthy.

Future articles and multimedia projects will examine the science behind the new drugs, lobbying wars, industry battles and, of course, the implications for children and other groups, communities, and culture. All of these stories will draw on the authority and sourcing of journalists across STAT’s newsroom, whose beats include science, biotech, life sciences, chronic diseases, business, and policy and politics.

We continue to be recognized for the high caliber of our journalism. Most recently, we’ve been nominated for two National Magazine Awards, one for general excellence and one for public service, for staff writer Nicholas Florko’s two-year investigation into the deaths of more than 1,000 incarcerated people from hepatitis C complications, despite there being a cure.

