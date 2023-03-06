Heart repair, risky genes, and AI: the buzz from a giant cardiovascular conference

NEW ORLEANS — Aptly or paradoxically, thousands of the world’s leading cardiologists descended on the home of beignets, bouillabaisse, and beers sold to-go for a weekend-long dive into the latest developments in the science of keeping hearts beating healthily.

While some noisy new data on a cholesterol drug consumed much of the oxygen, and the dawn of a new era of obesity treatment hung over the proceedings, there was time enough at the American College of Cardiology’s annual meeting for academic debates over just how to mend a broken heart, the role of artificial intelligence in guiding treatment, and whether cardiovascular health is a convincing reason to get a flu shot.