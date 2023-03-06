Developing new drugs starts with building the next generation of clinical investigators

Issues of fairness and justice echo across the health ecosystem, including drug development. Much of the conversation on improving equity in the development of novel therapeutics centers on increasing diversity in clinical trials. A key step in that direction begins with ensuring more equitable representation among clinical investigators.

Engaging, recruiting, and retaining a diverse set of participants for clinical trials is critically important, as drugs can have different effects on people depending on their race and ethnicity. But trials have historically included mostly relatively affluent white participants, with participants from Black, Hispanic, and other groups largely missing from this research.