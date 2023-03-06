 Skip to Main Content
By cutting insulin prices, Eli Lilly avoids paying big Medicaid rebates

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson March 6, 2023

Eli Lilly headquarters
Eli Lilly was about to run into a Medicaid penalty for hiking the price of its insulins faster than the rate of inflation. Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

WASHINGTON — Eli Lilly would’ve had to pay Medicaid about $150 for each vial of insulin used in the program if it hadn’t dramatically cut the list prices for some of its older products this week.

The company was about to run into a Medicaid penalty for hiking the price of its drugs faster than the rate of inflation. Now that it plans to lower the list price of the insulin Humalog 70%, it won’t trigger that penalty. Lilly also is lowering the price of Lispro, a biosimilar of Humalog, to $25 a vial.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

