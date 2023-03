The Esperion booth at the American College of Cardiology conference in New Orleans featured a car branded with its drug Nexlizet.

After its drug was shown to prevent heart attacks, what’s next for Esperion?

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday a new study showed that Nexletol, the cholesterol-lowering medicine made by Esperion Therapeutics, prevented heart attacks among people who cannot or will not take potent cholesterol-lowering statins.

The question now is whether those benefits are going to be enough to make sales of Nexletol take off. They have been basically dead in the water since the oral medicine was approved three years ago.