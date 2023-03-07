 Skip to Main Content
Becerra: Judge set to rule on abortion pill is ‘beginning to read the law’

  • Lev Facher

By Lev Facher March 7, 2023

Xavier Becerra
“Everyone thought by now we would have a ruling from that judge,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a STAT event. “My suspicion is he’s beginning to read the law.” Markus Wilborn for STAT

WASHINGTON — Health secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday warned of dramatic consequences if a federal judge revokes the federal approval of mifepristone, a form of medication abortion.

The judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, is set to rule on a case brought in Texas by anti-abortion advocates seeking to overturn the drug’s initial approval more than two decades ago. Mifepristone, taken in combination with misoprostol, accounts for over half of U.S. abortions. It is also used to treat miscarriage.

“Everyone thought by now we would have a ruling from that judge,” Becerra said, speaking at a STAT event. “My suspicion is he’s beginning to read the law.”

Becerra warned that if Kacsmaryk — an appointee of President Donald Trump — overturns mifepristone’s approval, the impact of the ruling would extend far beyond threats to abortion access.

Such a ruling would challenge the country’s basic system for approving drugs and encroach on the authority of the Food and Drug Administration, Becerra argued.

Kacsmaryk “is also realizing that he may put in jeopardy a whole lot more than just mifepristone,” Becerra said. “There are a whole bunch of medications out there that went through a very similar process at FDA. There’s an evidence-based process that the decision was based on. All the scientific data that we’ve compiled now for 20 years — guess what? FDA got it right.”

Becerra’s remarks come as Republican lawmakers and right-wing advocacy groups across the country seek to enact increasingly strict limits on abortion. In Florida, lawmakers filed bills this week that would ban most abortions after six weeks.

In Texas, advocacy groups sued in federal court to overturn the FDA’s approval two decades ago of mifepristone. In the interim, Walgreens announced that it would not dispense mifepristone in 20 states where Republican officials had warned of legal consequences if the pharmacy chain continued to do so.

Related: VP Harris: Abortion pill case could take ‘constitutional right’ from Americans

More broadly, Becerra said, the Biden administration is committed to preserving access to abortion — despite the Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, and ensuing efforts in many Republican-controlled states to curtail abortion access.

“We will continue to make sure medication abortion is available for every woman in this country,” Becerra said. “The president was very clear: We’re going to make sure that under his watch, we increase access to care, not actually decrease it and take away rights.”

Recommended Stories