Biden proposes expanding Medicare drug negotiation program

The Biden administration wants to expand Democrats’ new drug pricing law by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for more drugs.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will propose expanding Democrats’ new drug pricing law by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for more drugs, making drugs eligible for negotiation sooner, and expanding penalties for drug price hikes to the commercial market in its budget this year, according to a summary.

The policies, which Biden pitched Tuesday as part of a strategy to shore up the Medicare program’s finances, is in line with progressives’ hopes that once the door was opened to Medicare negotiation, making the program more expansive would be a recurring idea to help save money during congressional debates.

“Don’t underestimate the power of the slippery slope. That’s exactly why pharma fights so hard. They know if we get price negotiation, it’s the beginning, it’s not the end,” now-Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) told STAT before the Inflation Reduction Act passed.

There were no details provided about the changes the Biden White House outlined, but it’s unlikely they can pass a now Republican-led House of Representatives. The administration estimates the changes would save the federal government $200 billion over 10 years, and proposes using those funds to help shore up the Medicare hospital insurance trust fund.

Drug makers have been pushing to move the Medicare negotiation program in the opposite direction, and to lengthen the amount of time before small-molecule drugs are eligible for negotiation.

Budgets rarely become law as proposed, but they serve as a signal of the White House’s priorities ahead of incredibly tense budget negotiations to come. The document released Tuesday is an early outline of certain parts of the budget, which the administration will unveil in full in the coming weeks.

Biden also proposed ensuring that patients actually see lower prices at the pharmacy counter for drugs negotiated under the Medicare program.

While the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year gave the federal government new authorities to negotiate the price it will pay for certain high-cost drugs in the Medicare program, starting in 2026, there’s no guarantee that patients will thereafter see proportionally lower prices. It depends on how their insurance plan determines what patients pay for their drugs.

Biden’s plan to shore up the Medicare program also included proposals to raise taxes on households with income over $400,000, to impose $2 cost-sharing for generic drugs for chronic conditions, and lower costs for behavioral health care.