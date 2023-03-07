Venton and Monica Forbes at their home in Bloomfield, Conn. The couple became licensed health insurance brokers through a training program from Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

How can states keep people insured after Medicaid protections lapse? Connecticut has an idea

WASHINGTON — It’s hard to shop for health insurance.

It’s harder still when there’s few options to help. Some Americans who can’t rely on a federal program or their employers’ HR department turn to brokers who are trained to help them navigate the complex web of deductibles, formularies, and subsidies. But in 2021 in Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven, Connecticut — as in many poorer areas in the U.S. — there were no licensed brokers, period.

So James Michel, who oversees the state’s Obamacare insurance offerings, came up with a plan: have people there help each other, formally. The state launched a “Broker Academy” in June, training mostly candidates of color in the jargon and the specifics of how to sign people up for health insurance. His staff volunteered their time on weekends to recruit people, the tech department repurposed laptops sitting idly on shelves, and the organization applied for community grants to fund the program.

The newly formed Broker Academy graduated 28 new brokers in its first year. They will be in place just in time for a massive post-pandemic insurance transition that begins on April 1, when millions of people nationwide could suddenly lose Medicaid coverage.

The big question is whether those people will transition to low-cost, subsidized individual market plans, or whether they will remain uninsured. Connecticut is hoping its broker program can be a bridge to ensure that people seeking coverage are able to get culturally competent help to find other insurance.

“People of color are overrepresented in the Medicaid program due to structural inequities, and they disproportionately deal with administrative burdens,” said Farah Erzouki, a senior health policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The model Connecticut developed has potential to spread across the nation. Other states including Colorado, Rhode Island, and California have already expressed interest in creating their own versions of the Broker Academy.

When Michel approached Venton Forbes about the idea of a training program to help people living in underserved communities help their neighbors get health insurance, he was immediately intrigued.

“He felt that most of the people in our community who need those services didn’t see brokers that looked like them,” Forbes said.

Forbes, who is the development director at a community health center and helps lead the health and wellness committee at his church, helped facilitate time for Michel to share about the idea during a Sunday service at The First Cathedral — a historically Black church that is one of the largest in New England.

“For a Black preacher to give you 20 minutes of his sermon time, that’s a big deal,” Michel said.

The recruiting efforts stretched to churches, barbershops, and community organizations to spread the word. The health disparities in the communities they were trying to target were stark: Hartford has a 76% nonwhite population and a life expectancy of 69 years, compared with West Hartford, which has a 6% nonwhite population and a life expectancy of more than 86 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National center for Health Statistics.

Monica Forbes shows informational materials at her home office in Bloomfield, Conn. Timothy Tai for STAT

The effort paid off. More than half of the trainees were women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Normally, there are exams and fees that create barriers to entry in the broker industry, but the financial support from the academy helped make the path more accessible.

One of the recruits was Forbes himself. Another was his wife, Monica.

They completed the training program in the evenings after their day jobs, taking their training books on vacation, and cramming during the bout with Covid-19 they had upon their return. Their study habits were more in line with those of their two college-aged sons.

“They’re boys, they eat at like four o’clock in the morning. They’d see us with our books. We’re studying, we’re taking tests,” Monica Forbes said. “It was very intense, but definitely well worth it.”

The couple started training in June, and finished before open enrollment started in November.

Insurance brokers like them play an important role in the U.S. health ecosystem. Unlike people who work for HealthCare.gov or a state exchange, or even navigators, they can explicitly recommend insurance plans to people. The people calling get the advice for free; the brokers get paid by insurance carriers based on how many people they sign up.

Having culturally competent care is important because brokers are asking people sensitive questions about their medical history, whether they’re planning on having children, or what medications they’re taking.

“There are a lot of people living in our community who think they can’t afford health care, but the truth is, we really can’t afford not to have health care,” Monica Forbes said.

In Connecticut, the trainee brokers were matched with experienced people in the field as mentors, to help them get up and running. The mentors helped them get familiar with the products and the computer systems, and showed them how to work with a client to figure out the best options. Having a mentor to make introductions and explain things cut down the learning curve.

“With any business there’s trial and error, but in this business when you make errors, they cost time and money,” said Otis McQueen, a longtime broker who mentored Venton and Monica Forbes.

They aren’t making much money quite yet, but it usually takes a year or two for momentum to build. Monica Forbes said it’s a part-time gig for now, but they are hoping someday it could become full-time, or at least help pay for some of their sons’ college costs.

Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, has presented about the program before the National Academy for State Health Policy, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

There’s broad interest, especially right now. The extra money that Congress allocated for Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic came with strings, that states agree not to kick anyone out of the program even if they weren’t technically eligible anymore. That ends in April, meaning states can start removing people from the program. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that in 2023, between 5 million and 14 million people could lose Medicaid coverage nationwide.

“Even if states can’t pull something like this together before the Medicaid unwinding, I do think it’s a really interesting model that others may want to consider going forward,” said Maureen Hensley-Quinn, senior program director at NASHP.

In Connecticut, the Broker Academy will soon open recruitment for its second year, and will be open to the entire state. And this year, Michel is hoping to have enough money to buy new laptops.

“We’re gonna go bigger this year,” he said.