Q&A: Califf on obesity drugs, advisory panels, and how threats hurt recruitment at FDA

  Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph March 7, 2023

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf speaks with editorial staff at STAT in Boston, March 6, 2023
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf met with STAT reporters and editors at the publication's Boston headquarters on Monday. Alissa Ambrose/STAT

BOSTON — FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said on Monday that it “bothers” him that Novo Nordisk, which makes an obesity medication, funded the development of obesity coursework for medical schools. But he also said he saw it as an example of a drug company filling the void left by health systems that aren’t teaching doctors and trainees how to use new medicines.

“I think it’s a shame that you would need to depend on a pharmaceutical company for an educational program about something that’s affecting half of Americans,” Califf said during a meeting with STAT reporters and editors.

