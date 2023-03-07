HHS has an environmental justice office. What’s it doing after East Palestine derailment?

A view of the cleanup three weeks after the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are pressing Congress to fund a new office tasked with tackling the fallout from environmental exposures. But amid the first major environmental disaster of its existence, the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, the tiny department seems unsure what to do — or if it can do anything at all.

Since a train derailed on Feb. 3 in the small northeast Ohio town, releasing cancer-causing toxins into the air, ground and water, federal officials have scrambled to contain the chemicals and measure residents’ exposure and risks. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff were dispatched to the town to measure toxic levels and go door-to-door talking about risks after a request from the Ohio governor. Public health experts warn that the fallout could take years to fully measure and understand. Lawmakers are holding a hearing this week on the health risks alone.

But at the Health and Human Services Department’s new Office of Environmental Justice, founded last May under its still-unfunded climate change wing, there isn’t much to do.

“The office is not currently designed to distribute funds or send staff to impacted areas,” a spokesperson said. “OEJ will follow up on the East Palestine disaster through policy discussions and convening stakeholders where and when appropriate.”

The spokesperson added that the office “intends to more thoroughly examine what impact chemicals like vinyl chloride [one of the released toxins] have on vulnerable communities where they are produced, transported, and used.”

Another spokesperson told STAT last week that the office is “providing technical assistance by connecting resources and information” as part of the agency’s broader response.

The office was launched last May with an ambitious goal to bring health equity and justice to people living in areas like East Palestine, where toxins from nearby factories, dense highways and disasters like the train fires can cause cancer, respiratory illnesses and other health problems. But its limited capabilities raise questions about how the office fits into the broader health department’s agenda, and about whether it could do more with more funding. The Biden administration has asked for a relatively small sum for the office in the past, but Congress has sidestepped that request twice.

“You’re surprised and you’re not,” said David Introcaso, a health care consultant and former HHS official, who has frequently called for the agency to step up its climate change response and criticized the department’s early efforts at an environmental justice index, which seeks to calculate different areas’ risks. “How could they not [be more involved]? …But not surprised because it’s a skeletal crew.”

It’s not a new issue for the agency, which has struggled to define its mission from the start.

“I have visions of grandeur for a lot of things we want to do. Of course, that’s going to take time,” said its director, longtime CDC official Sharunda Buchanan, in October.

The environmental justice index, housed under the CDC arm that is also assessing East Palestine’s toxic exposures, has not yet been updated for the February disaster. But last year it already reported East Palestine had high levels of air pollution and a soaring risk — higher than 96% of the rest of the country — of potential hazards from treatment, storage and disposal sites.

Looming over the East Palestine fallout is a federal spending battle set to launch this week with President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget. The environmental justice arm is part of a broader, but still relatively small Office on Climate Change and Health Equity that has asked for $3 million to start meeting its goals, but already been snubbed in two budgets.

Republicans are promising roadblocks and possibly even a default on the national debt if lawmakers cannot negotiate a budget with significant spending cuts. Even GOP leaders who acknowledge that climate change and environmental exposures are a real threat haven’t been convinced that HHS needs this office to respond.

“What is the justification for the existence of the office? Climate change is an issue, but to what degree does HHS address it?” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told STAT last month as he assumed the role of highest-ranking Republican on the Senate HELP Committee. “People shouldn’t say, ‘Give us $3 million and we’re gonna figure out what we’re gonna do.’ They should come to you and say: ‘This is what we wish to do, can you give us money?’”