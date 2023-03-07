While researchers have identified certain genes associated with a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s, there still aren’t cures or foolproof therapies available to patients. Many people with Parkinson’s are prescribed dopamine promoters, such as Carbidopa-Levodopa, in concert with other drugs (like the antidepressant Selegiline) to help manage some of their symptoms. Other treatments are the subject of ongoing research, as are the main drivers and root causes of Parkinson’s.