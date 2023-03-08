Medicare chief on the new drug price negotiation program’s operations, hiring, and timelines

WASHINGTON — Medicare officials are still hammering out the technical specifics of how the massive program will start to negotiate drug prices — let alone the substantive ones, Medicare chief Meena Seshamani said at a STAT event Tuesday.

“There are operations that need to be stood up both on the [Medicare] side and on the manufacturer side,” she said, describing “monthly technical calls.” “Being able to vary policy and operations so that things can actually work on the ground is very important.”