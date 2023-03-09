 Skip to Main Content
An unlikely new 340B alliance emerges between PhRMA and community health centers

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs March 9, 2023

a pharmacists catch pills with a plate during its production
WASHINGTON — An unusual new alliance of the brand-drug lobby PhRMA and community health centers is forming to push reforms in the 340B drug discount program, the groups announced Thursday.

The groups argue that the federal drug discount program has expanded beyond its original mission to help low-income and other vulnerable populations, and instead is benefiting large, well-resourced hospitals. The name of the newly formed group, which also includes the National Hispanic Medical Association, is the Alliance to Save America’s 340B Program, or ASAP 340B.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Recommended Stories