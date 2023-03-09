Biden makes big demands for cancer research and new ARPA-H agency

President Biden is banking on longtime bipartisan interest in eliminating cancer deaths to secure some of his most significant health spending increases for next year.
In a long-awaited 2024 budget proposal released Thursday, the president asked for a combined $3.6 billion over the next few years to be channeled to the Cancer Moonshot, a mission to end cancer that he first launched as vice president in 2016, less than a year after his son Beau’s death from brain cancer.
