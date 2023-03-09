Biden makes big demands for cancer research and new ARPA-H agency

President Biden asked for a combined $3.6 billion over the next few years to be channeled to the Cancer Moonshot.

President Biden is banking on longtime bipartisan interest in eliminating cancer deaths to secure some of his most significant health spending increases for next year.

In a long-awaited 2024 budget proposal released Thursday, the president asked for a combined $3.6 billion over the next few years to be channeled to the Cancer Moonshot, a mission to end cancer that he first launched as vice president in 2016, less than a year after his son Beau’s death from brain cancer.