Biden makes drug pricing a central part of his deficit reduction plans

WASHINGTON — President Biden made lowering drug prices a key part of his budget with proposals to expand Medicare drug price negotiation, squeeze more rebates out of drug companies, and lower the cost of insulin for everyone with insurance.
The request made Thursday also details a $7.2 billion ask for the Food and Drug Administration, which includes funding specifically set aside for improving the oversight of food manufacturing, regulating cosmetics, and making the medical device supply chain more resilient.
