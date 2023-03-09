Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla maxed out campaign contributions to Dr. Oz ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made the maximum possible campaign contribution to Mehmet Oz ahead of his failed bid last year to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, according to federal campaign finance records.

Oz is well-known for spreading medical misinformation, including touting astrology as a legitimate medical tool and the myth that apple juice contains unsafe levels of arsenic — a surprising political ally for Bourla, who runs one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Bourla, who leads Pfizer and is the treasurer of the brand-drug lobby PhRMA’s board of directors, gave Oz $2,900 on Aug. 12; the maximum allowed for an individual. The contribution occurred on the same day that the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The vote ensured drug pricing policies vehemently opposed by the pharmaceutical industry would become law.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company does not comment on employees’ personal political contributions.

The contribution illustrates the fervor with which drugmakers hoped to regain some Republican control of Congress in the midterm elections. Democrats in 2022 pursued aggressive reforms to the country’s pharmaceutical pricing landscape, and the traditionally formidable drug lobby was unable to stop the policies from passing.

Oz ultimately lost to his Democratic opponent, Sen. John Fetterman. The Pennsylvania Senate race was considered one of the most competitive in the country, and a must-win for Republicans who were trying to flip an evenly divided Senate. Fetterman ultimately bested Oz with 51% of the popular vote. Republicans underperformed nationally, lost the Senate, and only narrowly took control of the House.

Despite Oz’s checkered history giving a platform to anti-vaccine conspiracists including Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Joseph Mercola, he actually promoted Covid-19 vaccines. He called them “darn effective,” and hosted pro-vaccine guests including then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams on the television show he hosted until last year.

Bourla only donated to one other individual campaign in 2022: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who serves as the Senate Republican whip. Bourla’s other campaign spending was funneled into Pfizer’s PAC.

While industry cash flooded to pharma-friendly politicians such as Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), none of the CEOs of other major drugmakers joined Bourla in his support of Oz.