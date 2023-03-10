 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

SVB, biotech’s bank of choice, just failed. It could have ripple effects

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis

By Adam Feuerstein , Damian Garde and Allison DeAngelis March 10, 2023

Reprints
Franklin faces
Adobe

Silicon Valley Bank, which does business with roughly half of the nation’s tech and biotech companies, failed on Friday. Now, as federal regulators step in to clean up SVB’s mess, biotech startups are left wondering: What happens to their money, and who’s going to finance the industry?

On Friday morning, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of SVB and is presiding over a sale of the firm’s assets to cover clients’ deposits. Its parent company, SVB Financial, had lost more than 66% of its market value over two days after dumping billions of dollars of bonds to shore up its balance sheet. SVB has halted trading of its own stock amid reports that it is trying to sell itself to a larger financial institution.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The…
Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The Match?
Clearing the patent thicket: A pathway to faster generic…
Clearing the patent thicket: A pathway to faster generic drug approvals
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without…
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without considering race in admissions
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life…
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life for some early-stage lung cancers
Pharmalittle: New York officials press pharmacy chains over abortion…
Pharmalittle: New York officials press pharmacy chains over abortion pill; Sanders pushes bill for $20 insulin…

Recommended Stories