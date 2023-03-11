 Skip to Main Content
FDA approves first treatment for Rett syndrome, a genetic neurological disease

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein March 11, 2023

FDA sign FDA commissioner
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first treatment for Rett syndrome, a genetic disease mostly affecting girls that causes severe neurologic impairments, robbing them of the ability to communicate or control muscle movement.

The new drug, called Daybue, is made by Acadia Pharmaceuticals. It’s not a cure, but in a clinical trial, the drug improved behavioral symptoms associated with Rett. Daybue also causes high rates of diarrhea and vomiting, which may impact its use.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

