Biogen’s Samantha Budd Haeberlein, an architect of Aduhelm, leaves company

Former FDA official Billy Dunn (right) and Biogen's Samantha Budd Haeberlein at a 2017 event hosted by the advocacy group UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

Samantha Budd Haeberlein, the Biogen senior executive who supervised the development and controversial approval of the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm, has left the company, STAT has learned.

Budd Haeberlein’s employment at Biogen ended on Friday, according to two former Biogen employees with knowledge of the situation. Her departure was characterized as voluntary, coinciding with the desire of Chris Viehbacher, Biogen’s new CEO, to shake up the company’s executive ranks after Aduhelm’s costly commercial failure.