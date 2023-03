Sanofi said Monday that it is acquiring Provention Bio, makers of a diabetes treatment, for $2.9 billion.

The Provention drug at the centerpiece of the deal, called TZield, was approved in the U.S. last November as the first and only treatment to prevent the onset of symptomatic Type 1 diabetes. Sanofi was already co-marketing the drug under a prior licensing deal signed between the two companies.