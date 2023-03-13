 Skip to Main Content
Illumina has been ignoring its investors, but it can’t ignore Carl Icahn

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper March 13, 2023

Carl Icahn participates in a panel discussion.
In an open letter, activist investor Carl Icahn called Illumina’s actions related to its pursuit of its merger with Grail “ill-advised (and frankly inexplicable).” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times

Illumina, the DNA sequencing giant whose stock has fallen 40% in two years, already had problems. Now it has to contend with Carl Icahn.

The granddaddy of activist investors announced Monday morning that he’s taken a stake in Illumina and wants three handpicked directors added to the company’s board. The message Illumina’s management should hear is this: Icahn usually gets much of what he wants. He tends to leave investors in better shape than before he arrived. But he is not always so kind to existing management teams.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

