A letter from the executive editor: The 2023 STATUS List

After months of vigorous deliberations, I’m thrilled to announce our 2023 STATUS List — the definitive roster of leaders in health, medicine, and the life sciences whose work over the past year has advanced those fields.

There were, of course, many contenders to choose from. For this second annual list, we’ve selected just 46 — an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA. Many are well-known as changemakers; others are largely unheralded heroes. They are CEOs, philanthropists, government officials, and health advocates. All have compelling stories to tell.

Our editorial team painstakingly researched and identified hundreds of finalists. In winnowing down the list, judges placed special emphasis on people who have sought to help others and build community in these often-divisive times. One note: Our news coverage is independent of this list, and we remain committed to tough-minded reporting on the people and institutions shaping life sciences.

advertisement

While I have your attention, I want to point you to some of our most talked-about exclusive stories in recent days: A new STAT investigation exposes how Medicare Advantage plans use algorithms to cut off care for seniors in need, and we took a closer look at how a Medicare Advantage business is strangling one of its first funders. We’re aggressively reporting on the consequences for biotech of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

And over the coming months, in our series “The Obesity Revolution,” we’ll explore a class of obesity drugs that is transforming patients’ lives, dividing medical experts, and spurring one of the biggest business battles in years.

advertisement

For full access to our exclusive reporting, please consider purchasing a STAT+ subscription. Get 15% off an annual subscription by using promo code STAT15 when you check out.

As always, please reach out to me with feedback. I’m at [email protected].