PhRMA chief dings health insurers over drug prices at their own conference

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson March 14, 2023

Stephen Ubl
PhRMA's Steve Ubl used an in-person health insurance industry conference to blame insurers for making people pay too much for drugs. Alissa Ambrose/STAT

WASHINGTON — The head of the brand drug lobby used an in-person health insurance industry conference to blame insurers for making people pay too much for drugs.

America’s Health Insurance Plans CEO Matt Eyles, interviewing PhRMA President Stephen Ubl, asked for examples of policies that would benefit both industries. Ubl responded by suggesting that insurers lower cost sharing for drugs. He said spending on drugs rose about 1% last year and that the rebates that insurers get from drugmakers continued to go up “exponentially.”

