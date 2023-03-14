PhRMA's Steve Ubl used an in-person health insurance industry conference to blame insurers for making people pay too much for drugs.

PhRMA chief dings health insurers over drug prices at their own conference

WASHINGTON — The head of the brand drug lobby used an in-person health insurance industry conference to blame insurers for making people pay too much for drugs.

America’s Health Insurance Plans CEO Matt Eyles, interviewing PhRMA President Stephen Ubl, asked for examples of policies that would benefit both industries. Ubl responded by suggesting that insurers lower cost sharing for drugs. He said spending on drugs rose about 1% last year and that the rebates that insurers get from drugmakers continued to go up “exponentially.”