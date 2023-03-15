 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

HHS chooses a location for ARPA-H — sort of

  • Sarah Owermohle
  • Rachel Cohrs

By Sarah Owermohle and Rachel Cohrs March 15, 2023

Reprints
Aerial view of Capitol Hill.
Officials at ARPA-H are moving ahead with plans to set up an office in the Washington, D.C. area. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Officials at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health are moving ahead with plans to set up an office in the Washington, D.C. area — though they aren’t saying whether that means the city proper or somewhere in Maryland or Virginia.

The choice, however vague, all but guarantees the location will be a quick drive from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Md., despite explicit instructions from Congress not to house the new, multi-billion-dollar health agency on the actual campus.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Drug developers navigating ‘biology’s century’ need a model. We…
Drug developers navigating ‘biology’s century’ need a model. We made one
Buyer’s remorse: How a Medicare Advantage business is strangling…
Buyer’s remorse: How a Medicare Advantage business is strangling one of its first funders
Denied by AI: How Medicare Advantage plans use algorithms…
Denied by AI: How Medicare Advantage plans use algorithms to cut off care for seniors in…
Medicare explains how it will choose drugs for negotiation
Medicare explains how it will choose drugs for negotiation
Would the federal government defer to states to regulate…
Would the federal government defer to states to regulate PBMs?
Pharmalittle: Biden administration to fine drugmakers for price hikes…
Pharmalittle: Biden administration to fine drugmakers for price hikes on 27 meds; Dems push pharmacy chains…

Recommended Stories