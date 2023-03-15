HHS chooses a location for ARPA-H — sort of

Officials at ARPA-H are moving ahead with plans to set up an office in the Washington, D.C. area.

WASHINGTON — Officials at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health are moving ahead with plans to set up an office in the Washington, D.C. area — though they aren’t saying whether that means the city proper or somewhere in Maryland or Virginia.

The choice, however vague, all but guarantees the location will be a quick drive from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Md., despite explicit instructions from Congress not to house the new, multi-billion-dollar health agency on the actual campus.