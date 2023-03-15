 Skip to Main Content
Biden administration to fine manufacturers of 27 medicines for price hikes

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs March 15, 2023

The Biden administration will fine drugmakers who hiked prices faster than the rate of inflation on 27 medications, it announced Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will fine drugmakers who hiked prices faster than the rate of inflation on 27 medications administered in physicians’ offices, the agency said Wednesday.

Pfizer had the most drugs on the list of any manufacturer, with five. Seagen’s bladder cancer drug Padcev, which also garnered penalties, will likely soon be in Pfizer’s portfolio, too, after the pharma giant completes its $43 billion acquisition of the Washington state company.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

