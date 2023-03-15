 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Big changes for First Opinion

  • Patrick Skerrett
  • Torie Bosch

By Patrick Skerrett and Torie Bosch March 15, 2023

After two years as host of the “First Opinion Podcast” and many more as the founding editor of STAT’s expansive, authoritative First Opinion platform, Pat Skerrett put down his editing pen and microphone to start a new chapter — retirement.

Pat bade us farewell with a favorite quote from Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are”: “Let the wild rumpus start!” But before he left, he sat down with Torie Bosch, who has just joined STAT as our new First Opinion editor. They chatted about hopes for the section, editorial pet peeves, and the vampire bats of Costa Rica.

Don’t worry — the podcast isn’t going anywhere. We’ll be back later this spring in a new form. Until then, be sure to sign up for the “First Opinion Podcast” on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — First Opinion authors to feature on the podcast, vocal mannerisms the host needs to jettison, kudos or darts — email us at [email protected] and please put “podcast” in the subject line.

Torie Bosch

Torie Bosch

Editor, First Opinion

Torie Bosch is the First Opinion editor at STAT.

