Would the federal government defer to states to regulate PBMs?

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson March 15, 2023

Drugstores Look To Hire Thousands
After years of struggling to regulate the drug middlemen that create pharmacy networks, the government could lean on states to rein them in. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — After years of struggling to regulate the drug middlemen that create pharmacy networks, the federal government could lean on states to rein them in — even, potentially, in Medicare. The Department of Justice has until next month to tell a federal appeals court where the administration stands on the issue.

Insurers determine what drugs are covered, where their customers can obtain these drugs, and how much drug costs their customers must pay for. After years of complaints from independent pharmacies, both state and federal lawmakers have become increasingly interested in opening up pharmacy networks.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

