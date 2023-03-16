 Skip to Main Content
Listen: SVB’s long biotech shadow, pushy AI algorithms, & Icahn v. Illumina

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein March 16, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Is AI dictating patient care? What happens when your bank falls apart? And can Illumina endure some shareholder activism?

We cover all that and more this week on the 250th episode of “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT reporter Bob Herman joins us to explain how treatment algorithms powered by artificial intelligence are being used more frequently by Medicare Advantage plans to deny claims, even when continued treatment is medically justified. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including the continued fallout of the run on Silicon Valley Bank, the return of Carl Icahn, and a long-awaited pharmaceutical megadeal.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on AI and Medicare Advantage; here’s the latest on SVB; here’s the news on Illumina; here’s more on Pfizer buying Seagen; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

