FDA Commissioner Robert Califf wants insurers to help with drug research. It’s a new request for an old initiative to find new ways to test drugs.

Califf criticizes insurers for doing too little on drug research

WASHINGTON — FDA Commissioner Robert Califf wants private insurers to chip in on doing post-approval clinical research on drugs. It’s a new request from the agency chief, who’s long pushed to find new ways to test drugs.

“I’m not aware of a major effort by the insurance plans to help people get studies done,” he said at America’s Health Insurance Plans conference on Thursday. “In fact, what I’m hearing from clinicians out there is just the opposite, that it’s very hard to do research in the current environment.”