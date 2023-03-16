 Skip to Main Content
Califf criticizes insurers for doing too little on drug research

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson March 16, 2023

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf wants insurers to help with drug research. It’s a new request for an old initiative to find new ways to test drugs. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

WASHINGTON — FDA Commissioner Robert Califf wants private insurers to chip in on doing post-approval clinical research on drugs. It’s a new request from the agency chief, who’s long pushed to find new ways to test drugs.

“I’m not aware of a major effort by the insurance plans to help people get studies done,” he said at America’s Health Insurance Plans conference on Thursday. “In fact, what I’m hearing from clinicians out there is just the opposite, that it’s very hard to do research in the current environment.”

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

