The Obesity Revolution
FDA to convene advisory panel for Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne

  • Jason Mast
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Jason Mast and Adam Feuerstein March 16, 2023

Sarepta - Cambridge -AP
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa via AP

In a sudden about-face, the Food and Drug Administration will hold a meeting of outside experts to consider whether or not to approve Sarepta’s experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The announcement Thursday comes just weeks after the company said the FDA had told it an advisory panel meeting to review the treatment, called SRP-9001, would not be necessary. The decision to review Sarepta’s gene therapy without input from outside experts surprised some analysts and patient advocates.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

