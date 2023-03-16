Federal Medicaid officials cajole states to auto-enroll beneficiaries as huge coverage losses loom

Medicaid officials are working unusually closely with states as the pandemic-era requirement to maintain enrollment comes to an end.

WASHINGTON — Federal Medicaid officials are working unusually closely with states to avoid enrollment glitches and remove excuses states might have for not doing their job once the pandemic-era requirement to maintain Medicaid enrollment ends.

“We meet every week with 300 of our best state friends Friday afternoons,” Medicaid head Daniel Tsai said Thursday. “There are countless meetings, one on one, with states right now negotiating, working through individual issues.”