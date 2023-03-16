Momentum grows to subject medical devices to medicine’s gold standard — the placebo treatment

Cardiologists perform transcatheter closure treatment, a procedure that involves medical devices. There is a fierce debate in the field about whether medical device trials should include placebo controls more often.

It’s the gold standard in medicine: taking a treatment, and putting it head-to-head against a placebo to confidently declare whether it actually works. But for most medical devices, placebo trials have never been done.

The most basic argument for this, put forth by medical device makers and regulators, is that mimicking an invasive procedure is far more difficult than handing patients a sugar pill. But a growing, vocal contingent of doctors claim this argument lets device makers off the hook and pushes devices that haven’t been thoroughly tested into the bodies of unsuspecting patients. Their goal is to convince the Food and Drug Administration, which has largely steered clear of the subject, to require more device studies to have placebo controls.