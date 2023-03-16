The big-money Medicare policy that has hospitals worried this Congress

WASHINGTON — There are few things that get lawmakers in Washington salivating more than a wonky policy that saves the federal government a whole lot of money.

As debate in the Capitol rages about the future of the Medicare program, hospitals are worried that lawmakers could finally be considering a change they hate — so-called site neutral payment policy. It’s somewhat of a unicorn on Capitol Hill — it saves the federal government tens of billions of dollars, reduces patient costs, and it’s gained bipartisan support over the years.