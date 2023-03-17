To prevent emergency C-sections, researchers turn to AI to predict the course of childbirth

After more than a decade as an OB-GYN, Darine El-Chaâr still finds late-stage emergency C-sections to be hard. Labor can drag on for days without a baby being born, at which point the situation grows dangerous.

“Many times I walk to the operating room, and I’m like, I’m so sorry that you got so far and now this is where you are,” said El-Chaâr, a physician at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute. “It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just … you’ve tried, and the only way to know is if you try.”