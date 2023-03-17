 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

To prevent emergency C-sections, researchers turn to AI to predict the course of childbirth

By Ida Emilie SteinmarkMarch 17, 2023

Reprints
marking on the belly of a pregnant person for caesarean section
Adobe

After more than a decade as an OB-GYN, Darine El-Chaâr still finds late-stage emergency C-sections to be hard. Labor can drag on for days without a baby being born, at which point the situation grows dangerous.

“Many times I walk to the operating room, and I’m like, I’m so sorry that you got so far and now this is where you are,” said El-Chaâr, a physician at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.  “It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just … you’ve tried, and the only way to know is if you try.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ida Emilie Steinmark

Emilie is a science and health reporter living in New York

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

JAMA’s new editor settles in, bringing open access and…
JAMA’s new editor settles in, bringing open access and other changes
Buyer’s remorse: How a Medicare Advantage business is strangling…
Buyer’s remorse: How a Medicare Advantage business is strangling one of its first funders
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
Moderna CEO made $398 million in 2022, but still…
Moderna CEO made $398 million in 2022, but still pledges to give most to charity
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Sanofi cuts price on a popular insulin by…
Pharmalittle: Sanofi cuts price on a popular insulin by 78%; Califf criticizes insurers for doing too…

Recommended Stories