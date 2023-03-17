Moderna CEO made $398 million in 2022, but still pledges to give most to charity

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is starting to reap gargantuan gains from the stock he first got when he started with the company a decade ago, although nearly all of this chunk of his fortune remains earmarked for unknown charities.

Bancel made $398 million in 2022 based on the actual realized gains of stock that was exercised and sold, according to STAT’s calculations from Moderna’s annual compensation disclosure filed this week. The more commonly reported compensation figure, $19.4 million, is less accurate and does not factor in the value Bancel actually received from his stock.