Moderna CEO made $398 million in 2022, but still pledges to give most to charity

  • Bob Herman
  • Damian Garde

By Bob Herman and Damian Garde March 17, 2023

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel poses for a photo in Paris in November 2022. JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is starting to reap gargantuan gains from the stock he first got when he started with the company a decade ago, although nearly all of this chunk of his fortune remains earmarked for unknown charities.

Bancel made $398 million in 2022 based on the actual realized gains of stock that was exercised and sold, according to STAT’s calculations from Moderna’s annual compensation disclosure filed this week. The more commonly reported compensation figure, $19.4 million, is less accurate and does not factor in the value Bancel actually received from his stock.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

